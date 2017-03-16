Retired judge to probe Naliya rape case

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

The Gujarat government has constituted one man inquiry commission to probe Naliya rape case. State Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja announced in State Assembly today that retired High Court judge A L Dave will probe the incident.

He said that strict action will be taken against those found guilty and no one will be spared. In this case BJP leaders of Kutch are main accused. They have been expelled from the party.

The issue has raised a storm in the Assembly and opposition Congress had demanded inquiry by a sitting judge. The Congress also took the issue on streets and handed a memorandum to Governor. The state government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and asked the Crime Investigation Department to monitor the probe.

A 24-year-old woman from Kutch had filed an FIR in Naliya town of Kutch district last month, alleging that she had been raped repeatedly by nine persons, including the four local Bharatiya Janata Party office-bearers, since last year.

She said the accused had made a video clip of the crime and threatened to put it on the internet. She claimed that these men had similarly trapped many women and were running a sex racket.

According to the FIR filed by the woman in January this year at Naliya police station, she was raped on different occasions for more than a year since August 2015. She had come to her mother’s house at Kothara village from Mumbai looking for work. She got a job at an LPG distribution agency in Naliya run by BJP member Shantilal Solanki.

She alleged that in August 2015, Solanki called her to his home to give her salary. He allegedly spiked her cold drink and assaulted her with the help of two others who took turns to rape her.

They also filmed the sexual assault and used the tapes to blackmail her and rape her multiple times. She also alleged that Solanki along with 65 other men ran a sex racket in which they had exploited at least 35 women.

Besides Solanki, BJP workers Govind Parumalani, Ajit Ramvani and Vasant Bhanushali have been named in the FIR. Ramvani and Bhanushali are councillors of Gandhidham municipality. All four have been suspended from the primary membership of the BJP.

For news in Hindi see our Hindi news daily Chaupal Chronicle