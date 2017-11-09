RG ropes in Sam Pitroda for Gujarat elections

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Sam Pitroda today launched a five day “listen to people” campaign in Gujarat to make Congress manifesto peoples manifesto. He will visit five major cities to get feedback of major section of the society. The cities are Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Jamnagar.

Pitroda who is credited with bringing telecom revolution in India said Rahul Gandhi has asked him to get feedback of people. He said that the main task would be to listen to people and to create feedback for party. This input will be used to fine tune party’s manifesto to make it real peoples manifesto.

He said that the society was very large but he would try to get feedback of major sections like women, small and medium business.

He said that while the world was going was top down model of development, Congress in Gujarat would go for bottom up development model in which focus will be on poor and small and medium businesses. He said that the role of the big business could not be under scored, but those who were in the lower rung should be promoted.

He said that Gujarat has always done well because Gujaratis are great. Credit for greatness of Gujarat should go to Gujaratis. But favourable policies of the government can take Gujarat to new heights with all round development.

Another major issue facing democracies world over is the high jacking of democracies. Power is used by select few who win by a little margin of votes. Recalling Gandhian period when the country had number of great leaders like Gandhi, Sardar and Nehru, he said that concept of collective leadership was now missing. Ideas are imposed by some people. It has to be changed.

Sam Pitroda said that still there are many areas which needed change and development. He said that social media should be used for this instead of all kind of gossiping. He said that many people asked him about homes for retired people like in western countries. He said that he was against the concept as they were like prison for elderly people. Indian concept of joint family was good and it must be promoted.

Sam Pitroda has been active in Gujarat and India socially, politically and in business. To a question whether he would contest election, he said no. He said that even Rajiv Gandhi had offered him Rajya Sabha seat.

Pitroda was among advisors when Shankarsinh Vaghela was CM of Gujarat and had formed a council of leading intellectuals and activists. To a question whether he would assist Modi in any way he said he would never do so. He said that he had his own views and he was against people who thought they were supreme.

