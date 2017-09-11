RM to hold daily meeting with service chiefs

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The first woman Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had decided to have a new practice in the Defence ministry, daily meeting with the chief of three services.

An official release issued today said that she held a number of meetings with senior officials to familiarize with the activities and functioning of the Ministry of Defence and gave clear directions on critical issues. Special emphasis was laid by the Minister on the need to step up the pace of acquisition proposals. Towards ensuring time bound and speedy disposal, it has been decided to hold DAC meetings on a fortnightly basis.

A whole range of meetings have been scheduled with the three Defence Service Chiefs to review Defence preparedness and allied issues of strategic interests. Daily morning meetings with the three Service Chiefs and a separate daily meeting with the Defence Secretary have been formatted as a new practice for quick decision making.

Other areas of focus would be settling all outstanding land related issues for infrastructure projects and matters relating to welfare of Defence personnel and their families.

(For news in Hindi see our Hindi daily Chaupal Chronicle)