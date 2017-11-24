Rohith Vemula was killed by central government

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Whipping up dalit sentiments during a election rally in Gujarat Congress Vice president Rahul Gandhi today alleged that Hyderabad student Rohith Vemula did not commit suicide but was killed by the government.

“Rohith Vemula took a brave step when he decided to join the university but his career was crushed after that letter from a minister. He was murdered by the Indian government,” Rahul who began his two-day tour of Gujarat on Friday, said.

Rahul was addressing a rally after his visit to the Dalit Shakti Kendra (DSK), a vocational training institute run by Dalit activists near the Sanand town. He received a giant national flag made by Dalits during his visit to the institute. The flag was originally presented to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani but his office had reportedly turned down, citing lack of space. The flag is 125 feet in length and 83 feet in height.

DSK founder Martin Macwan said the giant flag was made as part of a movement to end untouchability in the country.

Rahul started his tour from Porbander where he addressed fishermen. He said that Congress would set up fisheries ministry when it comes to power in the centre. He slammed BJP for stopping subsidy for diesel for fishing boats. Congress has introduced this subsidy which was only Rs.300 crore. But BJP has stopped it. On the other hand Modi government has given Rs.33,000 crore to Tata for Nano car plant.

Fishermen now have to venture into deep seas for fishing due to pollution. “Who has spread this pollution. Definitely 10-15 industrialists who are Modi’s friends”, Congress VP accused. Instead of taking welfare steps for fishermen Modi has given ports to his friends, he added.

He also condemned the central government for delay in holding the winter session of the Parliament. “I will ask questions regarding Rafale, Doklam and Jay Shah and this is the reason that Parliament will not open till Gujarat polls are over”, he added. He said that in the case of Jay Shah Modi has adopted a policy that he would not speak and would not allow anyone to speak on the matter.

Rahul during his visit held conversation with doctors and later addressed lecturers and primary school teachers at Nikol. The meeting saw an emotional Rahul when a lady who is working as fixed pay teacher complained to him about the meager salary and asked him to ensure that they get some decent retirement benefits. Rahul put his mike down saying that there are no words to answer her question and walked upto the lady and consoled her.

