Rotaract Club to raise fund for literacy mission

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Rotaract Club of Ahmedabad Emerald has organized a live concert in Ahmedabad on Saturday evening to raise fund for its all India Rotary India Literacy Mission. Out-of-school or dropout children, between the age group of 7 and 14 years, are sent back to school under its ‘Child Development’ or ‘Asha Kiran- a ray of hope’ project.

Under Happy School project consisting of several activities, which aims to select Govt./ Govt.-aided primary schools and provide/upgrade infrastructural and/ or co-scholastic facilities there to make them attractive and happy learning/ teaching places for students/ teachers.

This is first such event organized by Rotaract Club of Ahmedabad Emerald says Yash Shah President of RCAE. Right from conceptualizing the concert to actual evfent has been done by young members of RCAE. In the process, they have saved money on expense like fee of event manager and commercial charges for event venue and also gained insight into unique literacy programme , he says.

The club volunteers have already raised funds for the adoption of 800 children. Fort each child there is one time adoption fee of Rs 2100. Rotary has undertaken RILM focuses on total literacy and quality education in India.

