Rs.4 lakh compensation for martyred jawan in Gujarat

The Gujarat government on Monday announced a compensation of Rs. 4 lakh for the kin of jawan who lost his life in terrorist attack in J&K on Sunday. The government also announced a similar compensation to all jawans from the state who have lost their lives on duty in last six months.

Lance Naik Gopal singh Bhadoria was given a guard of honour after his body reached the Ahmedabad airport in an Indian Air Force plane. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakhs to the family members of the soldier and also decided to build his memorial to make his supreme sacrifice an inspiration for the people.

Bhadoria was awarded a medal for showing immense courage during the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, his uncle Umeshsinh Bhadoria said. “During the face-off with terrorists, Bhadoria, who was part of the NSG commando team, carried an injured soldier on his shoulder and shifted him out of the Taj Hotel amid the heavy gun fire. He was awarded a medal by the Indian Army for saving life of another soldier,” Umeshsinh said.

Bhadoria had his primary education at his maternal place Dabhoi in Vadodara district. His maternal uncle Jayswal Maheshwar said the soldier had to struggle a lot to make it to the Indian Army. “Since his childhood, Gopal had made up his mind to join the Army. Though the financial condition of his family was not good, he was firm to join the Army and serve the nation. He studied engineering at Nirma University and then joined the Army to fulfil his dream,” he said. Talking to reporters, Jadeja said Bhadoria was truly a brave soldier who died after killing four militants.

Thousands attended the Raghuvir’s funeral. Most of the shops in Hirawadi locality in Bapunagar area remained closed as a mark of respect to the martyred jawan.

