RS elections postponed

Elections for three Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat have been postponed. The elections were slated to be held on June 8. Election Commission has postponed RS elections of all states.

According to a release by Election Commission the elections have been postponed. The Commission will announce programme for holding Biennial Election to Council of States from Goa, Gujarat and West Bengal in due course, it said.

It is said that the elections have been postponed because their schedule was conflicting with the election of the President. Secretaries of State Assemblies are Returning Officers of the President election also.

The six-year term of three Rajya Sabha members from the State — Union Minister Smriti Irani, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and BJP MP Dilip Pandya — will end in August.

