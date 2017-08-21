RS polls: Gujarat HC issues notices to EC and 3 RS members

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

The Gujarat High Court today issued notices to Election Commission and Congress leader Ahmed Patel over a petition filed by BJP candidate Balwantsinh Rajput challenging the EC decision in Rajya Sabha elections. The EC had invalidated two votes of rebel Congress MLAs which turned the tide in favour of Congress.

Justice Bela Trivedi issued notices to two other candidates BJP leader Amit Shah and Union Minister Smriti Irani. The notices are returnable on September 21.

Rajput who quit Congress just before RS elections was given a ticket by the BJP. Six MLAs followed Rajput while two Raghavji Patel and Bholabhai Gohel did not resign from Congress but voted for BJP.

After voting the two showed their ballot paper to BJP chief Amit Shah which was violation of rules. The Congress took up the matter with the Central EC which declared the two votes invalidated. This helped Congress candidate Ahmed Patel to win the elections.

Rajput in his plea stated that once the returning officer had used his discretion to accept the two votes as valid, the EC had “no power to issue any direction to the returning officer for accepting or rejecting any vote”.

