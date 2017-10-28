Rupani alleges Ahmed Patel links in ISIS case

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday night demanded resignation of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel from RajyaSabha alleging that he had links with one of the two ISIS activists arrested by Gujarat ATS this week. The operator KasimStimbarwala was a lab technician in a hospital in Bharuch where Ahmed Patel political secretary to Congress President is a trustee.

Ahmed Patel denied the charge through tweets while trustee of the hospital, Jayesh Patel denied that Ahmed Patel was a trustee of the Hospital. Lab technician of the Sardar Patel Hospital Kasim and a lawyer Ahmed Mirza have been arrested by the ATS which claims that they were ISIS operative and had plans to attack a Hindu godman, Hindu shrines and a synagogue.

Rupani said that Ahmed Patel was a trustee till 2014 and was running the show of the hospital. He pointed out that Patel was very active when President PranabMukerjee had inaugurated the renovated hospital in 2016. He quoted Ahmed Patel from 2016 function speech where he said “I am happy to be associated with an institution that carries the name of Sardar Patel who united 570 principalities into the Indian union with 1800 dialects and seven major religions of the world.

The trustee of the Hospital in a statement said “Some elements are leveling baseless allegations against the hospital”. He said “I strongly condemn it. Kasim recruited as echo technician through due procedure”. Reacting to the development Ahmed Patel tweeted “My party and I appreciate the ATS’ effort to nab the two terrorists. I demand strict and speedy action against them.

The allegations put forward by BJP are completely baseless. We request that matters of national security no be politicized, keeping the elections in mind. Let’s not divide peace loving Gujaratis while fighting terrorism.”

On Wednesday the Gujarat ATS had arrested these two persons for allegedly plotting ISIS inspired lone wolf terror attack on a synagogue in Ahmedabad. According to the FIR Kaism resigned a day before and was planning and preparing for immigration to Jamaica in immediate future and indulge in Jihad under guidance of Aabdullah El-Faisal a radical preacher based in Jamaica. ATS claims that he was in constant touch of the preacher.

