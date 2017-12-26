Rupani and his 19 member team sworn in



Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Vijaya Rupani was today sworn in as Chief Minister along with Nitin Patel as Chief Minister. Rupani ministry has ten cabinet ministers(including Chief Minister) and ten Ministers ofr State.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah,L K Advani, senior party leaders and Chief Ministers of 18 states were present at the swearing in ceremony. Most striking was the presence of Shankarsinh Vaghela at the stage along with former Chief minister Keshubhai Patel. Both of these leaders had left BJP.

Cabinet ministers who were sworn in are R C Faldu, Saurabh Patel, Jayesh Radadia, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Kaushik Patel, Ganpat asava, Dilip Thakore and Ishwarbhai Parmar.

Pradipsinh Jadeja, Parbat Patel, Purshottam Solanki, Bachubhai Khabad, Jaydratsinh Parmar, Ishwarsinh Patel, Vasan Ahir , Vibhavari Dave, Ramanlal Patkar and Kishor Kanani were sworn in as Minister of state.

There is only one woman minister in the cabinet, Vibhavari Dave. Babubhai Bokhiria and Vallabh Kakadia both of whom were ministers in the previous government failed to find place in the Rupani ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi drove straight to his brother’s residence to meet his mother. He had roadshow from the airport. He met BJP leaders on the stage and had strong and long handshake with Shankarsinh Vaghela. Vaghela had engineered coup in Congress party where he was leader of Legislature party and floated Janvikalp which fielded over 100 candidates in the Assembly election. All lost deposit.

