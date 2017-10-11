Rupani announces employment generation schemes

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

A day after reduction in Values Added Tax on petrol and diesel by four percent, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today came out with another poll focused announcement. He announced setting up of 16 more Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) estates and extension of Garment and Apparel Policy by one more year.

Addressing media today morning, Rupani said that both these decisions were aimed at promoting small and medium scale industries and thus growth in employment generation. The state has already 202 GIDC estates and Rupani said that these were very much in demand.

The new GIDC estates will lead to 15,000 SMEs which will provide employment to one lakh people, claimed Rupani. The work on these estates was in progress and they are spread over 2400 hectare of land. This would attract investment of Rs 19,650 crore.

Rupani said the estates would provide basic amenities and infrastructure to the smaller players and would also support local industries, like automobiles and motor parts, located in and around Rajkot.

The announcement comes a few months after the government gave away Rs 730 crore as financial incentives to 16,000 MSME units wanting to expand or set up new units in the state in a function.

The new estates are Devgam Khirsara (Rajkot Rural assembly constituency), Chattarmitana (Rajkot), Dhrol (Jamnagar Rural), Motichirai (Gandhidham), Vanod (Dasada), Chhapi-Magarwada (Vadgam), Bhagapura (Viramgam), Shinavad (Modasa), Dahod Expansion-Kharedi (Dahod), Indranaj (Sojitra), Savarkundla (Savarkundla), Lathi (Lathi), Narigam (Bhavnagar West), Madhiya (Bhavnagar Rural), Miyawadi (Bardoli) and Borakhadi (Mahuva).

“This is also an attempt to see that industrial development happens in far-flung places like Dahod, Vanod, Vyara and other places,” the chief minister said.

The biggest of the new industrial estates will be located in Vanod in Surendrnagar district, and will be spread over 900 hectares. It is expected to attract a proposed investment of Rs 6,600 crore. Similarly, the smallest is spread over just two hectares in Dhrol in Jamnagar district and is expected to get an investment of Rs 50 crore.

