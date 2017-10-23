Rupani appoints chairmen of 18 Boards and corporation

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

In an obvious move to placate its leaders, Gujarat BJP today appointed chairmen and office bearers of 18 boards and corporations. These appointments have come at a time when poll dates are to be announced in a day and two and model code of conducted to come in force.

Balwantsinh Rajput who recently quit Congress and unsuccessfully contested Rajya Sabha election on BJP ticket has been appointed chairman of Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation. Pethabhai Ahir and Hemant Parsoda appointed members of the GIDC board.

Narendra Solanki has been appointed chairman of Gujarat Backward class Development Corporation. Bhavanbhai Bharwad has been appointed chairman of Gujarat Sheep and Wool Development Corporation.

Rajesh Pathak is the chairman of Gujarat Civil Supplies Corporation. Other members of the corporation are Mahendrabhai Darji, Ramkubhai Khachar and Pratap Kotak. D D Patel has been appointed chairman of Gujarat police Housing Development Corporation and Mahendrasinh Sarvaiyya of Gujarat Housing Board.

Dalsukh Prajapati has been appointed chairman of Gujarat Matikam Kalakari and Rural Technology institution while Mukeshbhai Prajapati, Mohanbhai Vadoria, Veenaben Prajapati, Suresh Prajapati and Devendra Prajapati have been appointed members.

Kushalsinh Paderia has been appointed chairman of Gujarat Rajya Khadi and Village Industries and Chitharbhai Parmar, Ashokbhai Pardeshi, Ashokbhai Daggar, Varshaben Rana, Mahadevbhai Rabari, Vijaybhai Vanzara, Momaiyabhai Gadhvi, Ashokbhai Gohil, Sardarbhai Od and Bharatbhai Godaliya as member of the Commission.

Rajshi Jotwa has been appointed chairman of Gujarat seed development corporation, Gautam Gedia chairman of ati pichhadi jati vikas board, Sardarsinh Baraiyaa chairman of Sardar Patel sahabhagi jal sanchya Yojna and Laxman Patni of Vicharti Jati vimukto Yojna.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle