Rupani govt. to be sworn-in on Tuesday

Vijay Rupani will be sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on Tuesday for the second time at a grand ceremony which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and host of senior leaders. BJP president Amit Shah and several union ministers will attend the ceremony.

Chief ministers of all 19 BJP ruled states are expected to attend the ceremony. A large number of saints and religious leaders will be present on the occasion, state BJP president Jitu Vaghani said.

Heavy security arrangements have been made around the State secretariat in Gandhinagar for the high-profile gathering. The roads connecting the venue will also remain closed during the ceremony. The swearing-in will take place at 11 am instead of vijay mahurat of 12.39 pm when all earlier CMs had taken oath.

The state government has decked up the venue and last minute preparations were going on. The arrangements are being supervised by Chief Secretary J N Singh himself. But in a unfortunate incident two labourers were injured and one died when the dome which they were making collapsed at the venue.

Deputy CM Nitin Patel and more than dozen ministers will be sworn-in along with CM. The names of ministers have not been released and Amit Shah will finalise the list tonite. PM will arrive at Ahmedabad airport tomorrow morning where he will be accorded a grand welcome by the party workers.

