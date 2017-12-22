Rupani-Nitin team to continue in Gujarat as CM, Dy CM

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

All speculations about Gujarat Chief Minister has come to an end with BJP deciding to retain its team of Vijay Rupani and Nitin Patel as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively. There were speculations that after poor show in Assembly elections, the party will change its Chief Minister.

This decision was taken in meeting of BJP MLAs at State party headquarters Kamalam in Gandhinagar today in presence of observers Arun Jaitley, Saroj Pandey, Bhupendra Yadav and V.Satish. After the meeting Arun Jaitley announced election of Vijay Rupani as leader of elected MLAs group while Nitin Patel as his deputy. Both names were proposed by senior minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

As per earlier announcement, swearing in of the new ministry is likely to take place on Monday, December 25.

