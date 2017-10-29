Rupani orders inquiry into deaths of newborns in Civil hospital

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered an inquiry into the death of over 20 infants in Civil Hospital Ahmedabad, biggest in Asia as the incident has started taking political turn. Chief Minister himself visited the hospital and later announced three member committee. Earlier, the Health department had said that it had inquired the matterand there was nothing wrong. However, there was strong protest against this stand on Sunday.

Death of 18 infants on Saturday created uproar in the state while the administration of the Civil Hospital and the government tried to defend it saying that there was nothing wrong in the treatment of children. They claimed that infants were underweight and had other problems and so they died.

Congress had violent protest in the civil hospital and its workers damaged office of the hospital superintendent Dr. M M Prabhakar on Sunday evening. Police have registered a case of vandalism against 100 Congress workers. The role of Prabhakar has become quite controversial. Initially he denied any deaths. Later he admitted, but described them a little higher than average five to six deaths every day. Interestingly Prabhakar who was given extension the day he retired is seeking BJP ticket in the Assembly elections this year.

Chief Minister said that as per information there was no lack of medicine, lack of treatment or lack of facility at the hospital. However, he said, government has taken the matter seriously and it has appointed a three member committee headed by Dr. R L Dixit, Deputy Director Medical education. Dixit said that babies were premature and suffered from a host of complications like poorly developed lungs. Other two members of the Committee are Dr. Himanshu Joshi Pediatric HOD Gandhinagar Medical College and Dr. Nilesh Shah professor of Gynaecology and dean of Vadnagar Medical College.

On Saturday nine died and in the two days, Friday and Saturday, 18 died. Of these nine were referred from private hospitals and nine were admitted here directly. Prabhakar admitted that malnutrition was a big problem among pregnant women. He said that extremely low birth rate at the time of delivery continues to be a challenge in Gujarat due to “suboptimal nutritional status of pregnant women”.

Congress spokesperson Manish Dosh charged the government with pushing such a sensitive incident under the rug and demanded that the government should come out with figure of deaths I n last one year. Congress has demanded resignation of Chief minister Vijay Rupani and Health Minister Shankar Chaudhary on moral ground.

In one single day there were three different media interactions. One by Dr.Prabhakar, another by Health Commissioner Jayanti Ravi and the last in the evening by the Chief Minister.