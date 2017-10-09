Sabarmati express burning: HC commutes death sentence

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The Gujarat High Court today commuted death sentence of 11 persons into life imprisonment while retaining other parts of the judgment of special SIT court. In all 31 persons were sentenced and 63 were acquitted in the burning of Sabarmati Express in 2002 in which 59 persons were killed. 20 remaining were awarded life imprisonment.

This follows a bunch of appeals filed the family members of victims. The Gujarat government’s appeal challenging the acquittals of 63 people accused in the conspiracy to burn coach S6 of the Sabarmati Express was rejected.

In its order, the high court pulled up both the Gujarat government and the Indian Railways for failing to maintain law and order. SIT court had delivered itsd judgment in March 2011.

The Godhra burning was investigated by a Special Investigative Team (SIT) and on March 1, 2011, a special court convicted 31 people and acquitted 63 while accepting the prosecution’s argument that there was a conspiracy to burn Coach S6 of the Sabarmati Express.

11 of the 31 convicts were given the death penalty while the remaining were given life imprisonment. All the 31 were convicted under IPC sections related to murder, attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy.

