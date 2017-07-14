SADA for development of Gujarat’s only hill station

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

The Gujarat government has finally decided for comprehensive development of the state’s only hill station Saputara and set up Saputara Area Development Authority (SADA). The authority would carry out planned development of the 419.12 ha of the place.

SADA will prepare development plans for the next 20 years. Tourism Secretary will be chairman and MD Gujarat Tourism will be the CEO of the authority which will have 14 members.

The new plan to be developed by SADA will focus on land use and eco- conservation needs. It will also notify land use and prepare a GDCR for planned development of the hill station.

For news in Hindi see our Hindi news daily Chaupal Chronicle