Salaries of President, Governors raised

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his Union Budget 2018-19 speech today announced increase in the emoluments of President of India, Vice President and Governors. Now it will be Rs.5 lakh for the President, Rs 4 lakhs for the Vice President and Rs.3.5 lakh per month to Governor.Making this announcement he said that these emoluments were last revised in 2006.

In his speech he also spoke about the emoluments paid to the Members of Parliament. He proposed necessary changes to refix the salary and allowances with effect from April 1, 2018. He said the law will also provide for automatic revision of emoluments every five years indexed to inflation and hoped that the members will welcome this initiative.

Now salary will be inflation-based and will not be fixed by MPs, Jaitley said.

