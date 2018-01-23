Salim-Sulaiman to perform at IIMA

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad’s annual cultural festival Chaos, will begin from January 25. The theme of the three- day festival this year is Colors of Life.

There will be more than 50 events of music, literature, quizzing, art, dance and drama. The star performers of the fest this year are musical duo Salim-Sulaiman. The event will also host a musical performance by Benny Dayal, YouTube sensation Shirley Sethia and rock band Agnee.

Besides musical performances, the event will also include competitions in dance, drama and literary arena along with engaging workshops such as Radio Mirchi’s RJ Workshop conducted by popular RJ Dhvanit and RJ Rohan, Certified Marketing & Digital Marketing workshops, Light Graffiti Workshop, Terribly Tiny Tales’ flagship Writing Workshop, The Corporate Simulation Workshop to name a few.

The fest would also comprise of speaker sessions by SS Rajamouli, director of blockbuster Bahubali and Balaji Vishwanathan, CEO of Invento Robotics and India’s most followed celebrity on Q&A website, Quora. The fest is expected to receive over 20,000 registrations and host students from over 500 national institutes over the 4-day period which would include participants for events including Hip-notize, the Western dance competition, Natya Katha, the stage play competition, Crescendo, the Solo Singing Competition and Parliamentary Debate, said Ankush Pumba, Secretary, Chaos 2018.

This year, the fest will also host the much-coveted 3-day quiz extravaganza – Nihilanth, the Annual Inter IIT-IIM Quiz championship. The 15th edition of the quiz will feature over seven quizzes for the institutes, on topics ranging from Sports, Sci-Tech, Business and so on. The quiz alone is expected to see the participation of 450+ students from over 39 contingents of 19 IITs and 20 IIMs. Chaos also includes events for those having an entrepreneurial outlook hosting Swarnim: Entrepreneur of the Year, in association with SSIU, India’s first startup and innovation university, and Abhiyaan, a crowd funding competition, Aashish Gupta, Marketing & PR Cell, said.

