SC allows CBSE to declare NEET results before June 26

The Supreme Court, on Monday, asked CBSE to declare National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 results as per schedule before June 26. The apex court order comes as a relief for 12 lakh medical aspirants who had given the exam. The court also requested all the high courts not to entertain petitions in the matters relating to the NEET examination 2017.

The Supreme Court stayed Madras High Court’s interim order restraining publication of results of NEET for admission to MBBS and BDS courses for academic year 2017. The court directed the authorities concerned to proceed with the process of declaration of results, subsequent counselling and admission as per the schedule fixed by it earlier.

However, a vacation bench of Justice PC Pant and Justice Deepak Gupta said the declaration of results as well as the subsequent counselling and admission will be subject to the decision of the apex court in the matter pending before it.

The order came on the plea by the CBSE and others challenging the 24 May order of the Madras High Court which had restrained the Board from publishing the results of NEET examination 2017.

Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh, appearing for the CBSE, told the bench that due to high court’s order the process of declaration of results and subsequent admissions have stalled and the order was in conflict with the schedule fixed by the apex court earlier.

The bench also observed that the high court’s order was “indirectly diluting the schedule” fixed by the Supreme Court. “On one ground we are inclined to stay the high court’s order. What indirectly this order is doing is that it is diluting the schedule fixed by the Supreme Court,” the bench said while staying the high court’s order.

The CBSE on 9 June had moved the Supreme Court seeking an immediate stay on the Madras High Court order. The High Court on 24 May had granted an interim stay on the publication of NEET results on a batch of pleas alleging that a uniform question paper was not given in the examination and there was a vast difference between the ones in English and in Tamil.

Singh had earlier told the apex court that out of 12 lakh aspirants who appeared in the NEET 2017, around 10.5 lakh students have given the exam in either Hindi or English while around 1.25 lakh to 1.50 lakh students have appeared in eight vernacular languages.

He had said that a number of pleas have been filed in various high courts in NEET-related matters and high courts have entertained these petitions despite the apex court’s order that no other court shall hear such matters. He had also sought transfer of petitions from various high courts to the apex court which concerns the NEET for the academic year 2017-18.

Singh had said that challenge to different sets of questions in vernacular languages were on wrong assumptions that they were difficult as the experts had examined that they were different from those in English or Hindi medium but the level of difficulty cannot be said to be different.

The petitioners before the high court demanded that the NEET 2017 be cancelled and a fresh exam with a uniform question paper be conducted. They have claimed that different sets of question paper had been used at various places, though a common syllabus had been announced. I

