SC pulls up telecom cos for Aadhaar messages

The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on telecom companies for creating panic by sending customers messages saying their accounts will be deactivated if they don’t link them to Aadhaar. The apex court also refused to stay the linking of Aadhaar with mobile numbers and bank accounts saying that a Constitution bench will decide this in the last week of November.

I also get (these) messages,” said Justice AK Sikri, referring to the sometimes umpteen-a-day text messages threatening deactivation for not linking one’s Aadhaar to one’s bank account and mobile phone number.

The top court asked these institutions to avoid scaring people in this manner, while it was hearing a plea from social activists to restrain the Centre from linking Aadhaar to bank accounts and mobile phone numbers until a Constitution bench decides its validity.

The bench said that the telecom messages should mention the dates by which this process should be done. This statement from the SC came a day after the Centre told the apex court that all subscribers had to link their mobile phone numbers with Aadhaar by February 6 under E-KYC verification. The Centre also said on Thursday that showing proof of Aadhaar is mandatory for opening new bank accounts.

Meanwhile, a Constitutional bench is expected to soon hear a bunch of petitions challenging the validity of Aadhaar on the ground that it violated citizens’ right to privacy.

