SC questions Gujarat govt over slow trial of Asaram

The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the Gujarat Government for slow trial of self-styled godman, Asaram Bapu, in a rape case. He is lodged in Jodhpur jail since 2013.

There are separate rape cases registered against the accused in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Earlier in April, the Supreme Court had asked the Gujarat trial court to consider Asaram Bapu’s case urgently and finish the trial in a time-bound manner. The apex court had in October last year sought the Centre’s response and five states on a plea seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged murder of children through black magic and attacks on ten witnesses in Asaram’s rape cases.

The Gujarat Government had earlier told the top court division bench that the rape case registered against Asaram would very likely precede in an expeditious manner, adding that the trial would be completed within six months so the bail should not be granted to him in the case.

A bench comprising justices NV Ramanna and Amitava Roy asked the state government why the victim has not been examined till now. It asked the state government to file an affidavit in this regard and posted the matter for further hearing after Diwali.

The two Surat-based sisters had lodged separate complaints against Asaram and his son Narayan Sai, accusing them of rape and illegal confinement, among other charges. The elder sister, in her complaint against Asaram, had accused him of repeated sexual assaults between 2001 and 2006 when she was staying at his ashram near Ahmedabad.

In the case in Rajasthan, a teenage girl had accused him of sexual assault at his ashram in Manai village near Jodhpur. The girl, who belonged to Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, was a student living in the ashram.

