SC refuses to nullify NEET 2017 exams

In a huge relief to students seeking admissions in medical and dental colleges, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to “nullify” the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 exam, saying it would affect over six lakh candidates who have passed the test.

A petition has been filed in the apex court demanding that NEET should be nullified as three sets of question papers were given to candidates in Andhra Pradesh. The counsel contended that NEET 2017 examination has to be “nullified” and conducted afresh.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra said it would be “very difficult” to disturb the results of NEET as around 6.11 lakh candidates, out of a total of 11.35 lakh aspirants, have cleared it and the counselling process was on.

Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh, appearing for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), opposed the contentions saying besides English and Hindi, the exam was conducted in eight vernacular languages for the first time.

“The level of difficulty of questions was the same in all the languages. We will put it in affidavit that there were two sets of question papers. Around 1.48 lakh candidates have given the exam in vernacular languages and it was to avoid leakage of question papers,” Singh told the bench.

The petitioners argued that the all-India ranking was given in the NEET exam which postulates that every candidate should get the same question paper.

“What has been done is completely unlawful. How can there be all-India ranking when students are given different sets of question papers,” the counsel asked.

However, the bench said it would first go through CBSE’s affidavit and asked the board to file it within three days.

