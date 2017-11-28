SC rejects plea on Asthana’s appointment as CBI director

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

The Supreme Court today rejected a petition challenging the appointment of senior Gujarat cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as a Special Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A NGO Common Cause had opposed Asthana’s appointment, saying it was illegal as his name had surfaced in a diary recovered during Income Tax raid of a Gujarat-based company called Sterling Biotech Ltd,

A bench of Justices RK Agrawal and AM Sapre said “the writ petition is dismissed”. The apex court had on November 24 reserved the order in the matter.

The Centre had opposed the plea, saying Asthana had an outstanding career and had supervised over 40 high-profile cases like the coal blocks allotment scam, the Augusta Westland chopper deal, and various black money and money laundering cases.

Last week, the Centre had said Asthana has an “unblemished record”; just a few months ago he was described as an “outstanding” officer. Before being appointed Special Director, Asthana was the Additional Director, CBI.

The petition questioned Asthana for his alleged proximity to Sterling Biotech Group. “The company is under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged money laundering involving Rs 5,000 crore and Asthana’s name figures in a diary seized by the Income Tax Department in 2011,” said Prashant Bhushan who filed the petition challenging his appointment over principles of institutional integrity.

Bhushan said as per the government rules, he had not declared his assets in 2016 and that itself disqualified him from being even considered for appointment to a higher post.

