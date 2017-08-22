SC rules triple talaq invalid

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

In a major judgment, the Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims, ruling that it was ‘void and invalid’. The apex court observed that triple talaq was against the basic tenets of Quran. It was a majority decision of a five-judge constitution bench.

In its 395-page order the bench said: “In view of the different opinions recorded by a majority of 3:2, the practice of ‘talaq-e-biddat’ – triple talaq is set aside.”

While Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice S Abdul Nazeer were in favour of putting on hold for six months the practice of triple talaq, Justices R F Nariman, Kurian Joseph, and U U Lalit held it as violative of the Constitution. The majority verdict, however, observed that any practice, including triple talaq, which is against the tenets of Quran is unacceptable.

The three judges said the practice of divorce through triple talaq is manifestly arbitrary and violative of the Constitution, adding that it must be struck down. The verdict given by CJI Khehar and Justice Nazeer, which favoured keeping on hold the practise of triple talaq for six months, urged the political parties to set aside their differences and aid the Centre in coming out with a legislation.

If the Centre does not bring in a law within six months, said the judges in the minority verdict, then its injunction on triple talaq will continue.

The bench, which consisted of judges from different religious communities – Sikh, Christian, Parsi, Hindu and Muslim – had heard seven pleas. This included five separate petitions filed by Muslim women challenging the prevalent practice of ‘triple talaq’ in the community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the apex court judgment on triple talaq as “historic” and said it grants equality to Muslim women. He said the verdict will serve as a powerful measure for women empowerment. “Judgement of the Hon’ble SC on Triple Talaq is historic. It grants equality to Muslim women and is a powerful measure for women empowerment,” PM Modi tweeted.

