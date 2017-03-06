SC to centre : Why not allow deposits of scrapped notes in banks as promised

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

The Supreme Court has sought a reply from the government and the Reserve Bank of India as to why people were not being allowed to deposit banned currency notes of Rs. 500 and 1,000 till March 31 in banks as promised by the government.

The apex court was hearing four petitions alleging that the RBI had refused to accept demonetised notes despite a government directive. The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India JS Khehar, has sought replies before March 10.

The petitioners’ lawyer argued that the RBI’s refusal to accept old notes was a violation of the government’s November 8 notification. The counsel pointed out that in his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that those unable to deposit the scrapped currency by December 30, 2016, can do so at specified RBI offices till March 31, 2017. The old notes can be deposited after submitting a declaration form, the prime minister had then said.

However, an RBI notification on December 31 read that only those who were abroad between November 9 and December 30 can deposit the demonetised notes till March 31, while the deadline for NRIs is June 30. Following this, there were protests at different RBI branches across the country, with agitators alleging that they were unaware of this notification.

A number of petitions filed by the Opposition and others have challenged demonetisation of 86 per cent of the bank notes in circulation in India. There were 17,165 million pieces of Rs 500 notes and 6,858 million pieces of Rs 1,000 notes in circulation on November 8, 2016.

The total amount of high denomination currency circulating in the system on that day was Rs 15.44 lakh crore – Rs 8.58 lakh crore in Rs 500 notes and Rs 6.86 lakh crore in Rs 1,000.

