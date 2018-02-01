SC upholds Gujarat school fees regulation

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

The Supreme Court has upheld the Gujarat school fees regulatory act allowing the state government to fix fees in self finance schools. The SC has ordered few amendments in the law. This gives a jolt to managements of private schools which had approached the apex court demanding abolition of the law.

As per the regulation the government has capped the school fess pre­-primary and primary schools, secondary and higher secondary schools (general stream) and higher secondary schools (science stream) at Rs 15,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 27,000 respectively.

State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasma said that all schools including CBSE schools would come under the purview of this act. He said that the SC had suggested that retired high court judges should be appointed in zonal committees instead of district judges. The court has also directed to appoint two judges. The new committee will have to be set up within a week. The new committee will suggest new fixation and there after the school managements will have to submit their suggestions within two weeks after which the government will announce new slabs and ceilings.

