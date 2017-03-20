Selection of candidates in Gujarat congress from next week

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Congress will start next week the process of making panels for candidates for forthcoming Assembly elections. State Congress Chief Bharatsinh Solanki said that only 182 candidates will get tickets. Rest all will work for party’s victory.

Addressing a gathering of party workers he said that all should work collectively for party’s victory. “If our government comes everyone will get benefit”, he said. The meeting was organized for ticket aspirants in the presence of party high command Gurudas Kamath.

He said that district Congress chiefs and other office bearers and MPs- MLAs will discuss and send a list of candidates to the election committee which would finalise the names. He exhorted party workers to work forcefully and collectively.

He reiterated party’s promise of 20 percent reservation for economically backward class if party comes to power. He said that party would give tickets to women in big numbers.

Gurudas Kamath also exhorted workers to seize the opportunity and bring Congress to power. He said that atmosphere was good in the state for Congress as people were tired of BJP’s rule. He said that people who switch loyalties before polls should be boycotted. They should be socially boycotted so that people know that they are only for politics.

The meeting was well attended by a large number of party workers who chanted slogans like “ Jay Sardar and Congress Ave Chhe( Congress is coming) during the meeting.

For news in Hindi see our Hindi news daily Chaupal Chronicle