Seven candidates win with less than 1,000 votes

Gujarat election results threw up many surprises. Many stalwarts from both BJP and Congress had to bite dust and political pundits are still analyzing the results. While two BJP candidates won with huge margin of over one lakh votes, seven just won with less than 1,000 votes.

BJP minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasma won by just 327 seats against Congress candidate Ashwin Rathod. Former BJP minister Saurabh Patel who changed his constituency from Akota in Vadodara to Botad defeated his rvial Congress candidate D M Patel by only 906 votes.

Congress candidate Jitu Chaudhary won by 170 votes against Madhubhai Raut of BJP on Kaprada seat. On Mansa seat Suresh Patel of Congress defeated his BJP rival Amit Chaudhary by 524 votes.

On Godhra seat, BJP candidate CK Raolji defeated Congress candidate Rajendrasinh Patel by margin of 258 votes.

Congress candidate Mangal Gavit won with 768 votes against BJP’s Vijay Patel on Dang seat,. On Deodar seat, Congress candidate Shivabhai Bhuriya won against rival BJP candidate Keshaji Chauhan by margin of 972 votes.

