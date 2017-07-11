Seven Gujarat pilgrims killed in attack on Amarnath Yatra

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Seven peopledied and 19 were injured after terrorists struck a bus carrying Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in near Khanabal Chowk in south Kashmir’s Anantnag. These pilgrims were in a bus from Gujarat. Of these six are women. Two of the killed are from Maharshtra.

This is a major attack on Amarnath yatra after 2000 when 36 people were killed.

The attack took place around 8.20 pm when terrorists attacked attacked the bus (GJ09Z9976). Notably, a police convoy was attacked just moments before terrorists struck the bus carrying Amarnath yatris.

Initial news gave the impression that victims belonged to north Gujarat as its registration number represented Sabarkantha district of north Gujarat. However, later it turned out that pilgrims belonged to south Gujarat and two of them were from Maharashtra. The bus was not registered with the Amarnath Shrine Board, as all buses ferrying pilgrims must be.

The bodies of the persons killed in the terrorist attack are being brought to Surat by special Indian Air Force plane. Gujarat Chief Ministyer Vijay Rupani and senior government officers will receive victims at Surat.

The injured were moved to a local hospital, where Chief Minsiter Mehbooba Mufti later visited the survivors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi have condemned the attack on yatra

Notably, the bus was traveling without a security escort; the yatris are believed to have completed the Amarnath Yatra and were touring other areas near Srinagar.

Intelligence sources have said three to five Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were involved in the attack on Amarnath Yatra that killed seven pilgrims and injured 14 others, including policemen, when they struck at a bus carrying them on Monday night in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

According to the sources Ismail, a Lashkar operative from Pakistan, was heading the militant group.

Gujarat BJP has cancelled all its today,s programmes. Today BJP President Amit Shah had to address a meeting of page pramukhs of north Gujarat besides a convention of cooperative leaders..

