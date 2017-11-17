Shaktisinh Gohil says Gujarat is using expired polio vaccine

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Gujarat government is playing with the health of children. It is using Injectable Polio Vaccine (IPV) that are not usable as per the standards of World Health Organisation. Making these charges, national spokesperson of Congress Shaktisinh Gohil showed documents of health department to establish it.

He said that with great efforts polio has been eradicated. But such cases of criminal negligence would make children suffer from a life of irreversible deformities and pain.

IPV are usable for a certain fixed time limit if they are kept in temperature range of two to eight degrees. Any flaw in the temperature makes IPV unusable. Usability can be known by the colour of Vaccine Voil Monitor (VVM). He showed letters of some district health officers complaining about this.

He said that district health officer of Rajkot district, home district of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani wrote to the Health department “ The IPV vaccine that we have got on September 16 2017 is of extremely poor status. IT is on the last VVM stage. There is full possibility that we we send the vaccines to other district and taluka level, by the time it reaches the actual beneficiaries, it will expire. Because of the expiry and last stage of vaccine, this is dangerous”.

Rajkot is an example. Such letters have been written by almost all district health offices to Gujarat government. In Rajkot alone, the local health department clearly said that 18000 vaccines of bath number M 1358 1 with written expiry date of May 2018 had been received by them when they were in the last expiry stage because of temperatures not being maintained properly when they were dispatched. Health departments of Kutch, Morbi and others have clearly stated that there is possibility of vaccine expiring before it reaches beneficiaries. He has demanded full investigation with these questions.

Why was the polio vaccine not destroyed even after the district health departments clearly said they were in last stage and possible that they expire when they actually reach the beneficiary? Despite this clear communication in writing, why did BJP government not destroy the stock?

What was the condition of the polio vaccines when they came to Gujarat. What was their VVM status. I also demand that the French drug company Sanofi Pasteur comes forward and clarifies the status of vaccines they sent to Gujarat.

World Health Organisation and Unicef should come and institute an inquiry taking serious cognisance of all the written communication that the district health department has had with their senior officers.

The BJP government is known for its propaganda and big announcements. the truth behind big fat claims is scary. A detailed investigation in the role of Government of India, its deal with French Pharma Sanofi Pasteur is demanded.

