Shankarsinh quits Congress

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Shankarsinh Vaghela today announced that he has quit Congress and sent his resignation from the post of Leader of Opposition in Gujarat Vidhan Sabha to party president Sonia Gandhi. He said that he would quit from the Vidhan Sabha on August 15, after Rajya Sabha elections.

He said that he would not join BJP. “I will have no tag around my neck now, but I will always be in the service of people. They can always depend on me”.

He said that he freed his supporter MLAs and they were free to have their way. It is believed that those 11 members who voted for BJP candidate were Shankarsinh supporters. Party had last night issued a diktat to all MLAs not to join meeting organized to celebrate birthday of Shankarsinh Vaghela. None except Raghavji Patel came to the venue. However many MLAs met him at MLA quarters before the meeting.

His one hour fifteen minutes speech in Gandhinagar was much like a thanks giving speech of a seasoned politician entering 77th year of his life. He described himself as leader committed to the cause of people while politicians of both Congress and BJP were cut off from public once they come in power. He listed measures he had taken when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat to make governance public oriented. I worked for cause and not publicity as the present governments are doing.

He painted himself as a victim of party politics in both Congress and BJP.

Referring to cross voting in Gujarat CLP, he said that leadership should have tried to find out the cause of cross voting by MLAs. Why Raghavji Patel is unhappy? Why post of Ahmedabad president is not filled? He hinted the possibility of repeat of the cross voting in the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled on August 8.

He had lavish praise for Sonia Gandhi and Ahmed Patel, but missed Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. However, in a different context, he said that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi never made him after giving him appointment. But he praised Sonia Gandhi and Ahmed Patel mentioning incidents.

He said that he had complained to Rahul Gandhi about power politics within the party and people making him target, he said that Rahul Gandhi commented that probably some thought that his exit would make way for them.