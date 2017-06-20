Shankersinh says not joining BJP, but….

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

In a fresh bid to mount pressure on the party high command Gujarat Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela on Tuesday claimed that he was not joining BJP. “Though the future course of action will be decided on June 24 where my supporters will meet and I will take their guidance”, Bapu, as he is called, said.

“I am in Congress and have not sent any resignation letter to party president”, he said. Clarifying that he was not in the race of Chief Minister he said that he was the one who made CMs, MPs, MLAs. He was not after positions.

The veteran Congress leader clarified that his grudge against the party was that no one was paying heed to his ideas. “I have talked to Sonia, Rahul, Ahmed Patel and state incharge Ashok Gehlot about selection of candidates but no one has replied”. He said that homework was necessary and the party should chalk out election strategy now.

Candidates should be finalized so that they have enough time to go their constituency and work for victory. “If Congress wants coalition with NCP or Janta Dal it should do honestly. There should be no cheating”, Bapu advised.

He said that after offering aarti at Jagannath mandir on the eve of Rathyatra he will meet his supporters at 3 pm at Gandhinagar and seek their guidance. Accordingly future course of action will be finalized, he said. No MLAs have been invited to the meeting, it is only party workers.

To a question about the possibility of floating a new party, Bapu said that he was in Congress till the date and rest would be finalized on June 24. He lashed out at media also and said that speculative stories about him were like his character assassination which should be avoided.

