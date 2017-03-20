Shankersinh withdraws from CM race

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Leader of opposition in Gujarat Assembly Shankersinh Vaghela today said that he was withdrawing from the race of Chief Minister in Gujarat. he said that at this moment the aim was to party’s victory and not CM’s post.

Addressing a meeting of party workers he said that team work was necessary for party’s win in the state. He stressed “this is not the contest for CM’s post. That question would arise after victory. But I withdraw myself”, he added. It is necessary to have a government and this election would be turning point in the country.

He said that there was a positive atmosphere in the state for Congress. He advised workers to be fit in public’s eyes and be ready for polls whenever they come.

Reacting to reports about his meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday he said that he had met latter to see if he was anti- BJP. “ I found him but alliance is party’s high command’s decision”, he said.

Referring to his Delhi visit he said that he had gone for a social task in Gurgoan. “Next time when I go to Delhi I will seek permission”, he quipped.

