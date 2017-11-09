Shiv Sena to contest on 50 seats in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network , Ahmedabad

Shiv sena has decided to field candidates for more than 50 seats for elections in Gujarat in December. This was announced by senior Sena leader Anil Desai. He said that his party would fight mainly on Hindutva agenda.

He said that the party had been surveying different constituencies and would soon announce names of candidates. Desai is in Ahmedabad along with Hemraj Shah who has been recently inducted into Sena said that development would be another issue the party would highlight.

The party has decided to go alone in Gujarat. We will have no tie up with any party including BJP, he said. Shiv Sena is banking on Surat and Vadodara where population of Marathi speaking people is quite high. It will also field candidates in Saurasthra and Kutch.

In 2012 elections Shiv Sena had fielded 40 candidates. It had a very poor show. None won.

