Shoe hurled at minister outside Gujarat Assembly

A youth claiming to be a state government employee hurled shoes at state Home minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja outside the Assembly. Jadeja who came outside to address media was shocked when the man shouting “Darubandi hai hai” hurled shoes at him.

Before the minister and his security realized what was happening the youth threw second shoe. The minister ducked and shouted at the security to catch him. He was accompanied by minister Atmaram Parmar who sat down.

The man was identified as Gopal Italia. He is the same man who made an audio clip of his interaction with deputy chief minister Nitin Patel viral on social media. Govind while being taken away by the police said that the youth was fed up by the corruption.

