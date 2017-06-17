Shrivartantu mahavidyalaya, learn Sanskrit in 22 hours

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Shrivartantu Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya here has come out with a unique Sanskrit learning programme. It is Sanskrit in 11 days with two hours a day. Principal of Mahavidyalaya Hitendra Vyas said that the special programme will start on June 20 as part of celebrations of birth centenary of Shri Krishnashankar Shastri, founder of Shola Bhagwat which runs the Shrivartantu Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya.

Interacting with media Hitendra Vyas said that Sanskrit was getting worldwide recognition as most scientific language but common men found it difficult. The eleven day course makes one speak in Sanskrit while keeping all basic principles of the language intact. Shrivartantu Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya is a government recognized institution affiliated to Sanskrit University.

Shrivartantu Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya is committed to the promotion of the Sanskrit language and so it has been kept free, he said. It is a kind of introductory course that would make an aspirant go for further study of Sanskrit. He said that Shrivartantu Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya conducts undergraduate and post graduate courses.

This time, Hitendra Vyas said that the management has decided to promote induction of girl students in its various courses in keeping with the government programme of promoting girl education.

He said that Shrivartantu Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya might even conduct 11 day programme of Sanskrit teaching periodically in future.

