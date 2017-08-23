Signature bridge between Okha and Bet Dwarka

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

A signature bridge on the lines of Worli Sea link in Mumbai will be constructed between Okha and Bet Dwarka in Gujarat. The bridge to be constructed at the cost of Rs.965 crore will facilitate pilgrims visiting the famous Dwarka town of Lord Krishna.

The bridge will be four lane and will have solar panels. The 3.5 km long bridge will have footpaths on both the sides, deputy chief Minister Nitin Patel said. More than 20 lakh pilgrims visit Bet Dwarka every year and they have to travel by boat. The proposed bridge will also help nearly 8,500 people of Bet Dwarka who will have a fast and driect access to Okha, he added.

The project is expected to be completed in 30 months. The bridge would be 27.20 metre wide. The solar panels will produce 1MW electricity. The length of the approach of the bridge towards Okha would be 309 m and towards Bet Dwarka would be 1101 m. The middle 900 m will be cable bridge.

