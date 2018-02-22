SIT to probe death of dalit activist in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

The state government on Thursday announced setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of dalit activist who set himself on fire in Patan district. Bhanubhai Vankar had set himself on fire protesting the delay in physical possession of land allotted to dalit families.

Minister of state for home Pradipsinh Jadeja said that a special Sit headed by state director general of police will inquire into the death. The SIT will submit its report by March 31. Other members of the team are Narsimha Komar, IGP, Kiritbhia Avdharyu retired additional secretary and SP Makrand Chauhan.

In the incident that took place in Dudhka village Vankar self immolated on Feb.15 at collector office demanding rights for land of dalits. He was admitted to Apollo hospitals in city and he succumbed to his injuries next day. This led to a series of protests by the Dalit activists across the state, including Gandhinagar, Unjha, Chanasma and Patan in North Gujarat and Morbi in Saurashtra, with many resorting to burning tyres and blocking traffic.

The family refused to accept the body putting seven charters of demands.

The minister said that as a special case the government transferred the land in the name of family member on Feb. 9. He said that Vankar’s son who was working as teacher in Satalpur taluka has been transferred to Siddhpur taluka so that he can live with his family.

Earlier, in a letter to the family, signed by Gandhinagar District Collector Satish Patel and Superintendent of Police Virendra Yadav, the government assured that land distribution in all the districts will start in cases where farmers’ whose names are on the paper and have not yet got it. The cases will be looked into, and land will be allotted to the famers in the next six months.

The state government also promised to withdraw cases lodged against Dalits involved in the protests following the death of Vankar.

