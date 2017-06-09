Situation still tense in Mehsana over custodial death

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The situation in Mehsana was tense on Friday also with a second post mortem being conducted on the body of Patidar youth who died in custody. The incident has sparked off widespread protests and the family has refused to take the body.

The family members alleged that Ketan Patel was tortured in custody and he died. They claimed that his body had 49 injury marks and they moved the court for a second PM. The court ordered for another post mortem which was conducted on Friday. The report is still awaited.

A team of doctors from Ahmedabad conducted the post mortem which was videographed. But the family members have still not filed FIR. They say that they will do so after the PM report.

Meanwhile, Patidar community had called for Mehsana bandh on Thursday and the situation is still tense. Initially police had refused to take FIR but when protests grew the government ordered police to accept FIR. The government has also ordered a judicial probe into the matter.

The family members have also demanded arrest of Bharat Barot, police inspector in whose custody Patel died.

In this case n this case Ketan Patel (30) was arrested in a theft case by Mehsana police. Two days later he died. His family members alleged torture in custody and refused to accept the body. Police officials, however, dismissed the allegations and said that Patel was running high fever and died in Mehsana sub-jail. “We arrested Ketan on Saturday in for theft of Rs 9,500 from a paan shop. We also have CCTV footage that show him stealing some valuables. We had acted on the basis of complaint filed by shop owner Bharat Barot. On Sunday, we produced him before a judicial magistrate who ordered that he be sent to judicial custody.

On Monday, he started complaining of uneasiness in the sub-jail. A doctor who checked him found that Patel was feeling uneasy as he was an alcoholic. He was then referred to Mehsana civil hospital where in he died during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday,” said Chaitanya Mandlik, Mehsana superintendent of police.

