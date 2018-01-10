Six laning of SG highway, 7 flyovers

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

The centre government has cleared proposals for road network in Gujarat worth Rs.1678 crore. The state government plans to make S G highway via Sanand circle to Chiloda six lanes with seven flyovers on it. This would considerably reduce the heavy traffic going in and out from the city and traffic going towards North Gujarat and Saurasthra, deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said. The road would be toll free.

The government has also okayed a proposal to construct a bridge on Narmada river near Garudeshwar in Central Gujarat. The 45 km long Chiloda- Gandhinagar-Sarkhej highway connecting the city would be made six lane. Seven flyovers at important junctions have been planned. He said that flyovers at Sanand, Ujala circle, Pakwan circle, Vaishnodevi junction, and Uvarsad, Sargasan and Infocity junction in Gandhinagar would be constructed.

In addition to this an elevated corridor of six lane on heavily congested road from Sola Bhagwat to Zydus hospital would be constructed. This would cover 4.18 km road. Patel said that city traffic would pass from underneath and other traffic would go smoothly on elevated corridor. The existing flyovers at Sola and Khodiyar would also be made six lane. These projects would cost Rs.846 crore and 50 percent would come from central government and remaining would be allocated from central road fund.

A new bridge over Narmada river in Central Gujarat would be constructed. With statue of unity nearing completion, there would be heavy flow of tourists in the region. A three lane 561 wide bridge at the cost of Rs.52 crore would be constructed near GArudeshwar.

The centre has also sanctioned funds for widening and repair of roads and new bridges in 23 districts. The centre will give Rs. 780 crore. Patel said that works would be completed within three years of commencement.

