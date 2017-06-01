Special Gandhi Darshan train

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The railways will run a special train from Ahmedabad in Gujarat to Bihar to mark 100 years of Sabarmati Ashram and Champaran Satyagraha.

17 June marks 100 years of both Sabarmati Ashram in the city as well as of Champaran Satyagraha in Bihar. Thus, IRCTC has decided to run a train, officially called Astha Special Tourist Train or Gandhi Darshan train, on 17 June. It will be flagged off from Sabarmati station at 8 am. The train will return on 26 June after a 10-day journey.

Apart from connecting the two important places associated with Gandhiji, the train from Gujarat to Bihar would also take tourists to various religious places.

“The train has the capacity to accommodate 840 passengers. It has only non-AC sleeper coaches, The fare has been kept at Rs 8,720 per person The tourists will be taken to various places of historical as well as religious importance such as Wardha, Motihari, Gaya, Varanasi and Allahabad.

