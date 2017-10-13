Special Rajdhani train between Delhi and Mumbai from Oct.16

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

To fulfill the long overdue demand of passengers & to provide faster and convenient connectivity to passengers Ministry of Railways is introducing a new Special Rajdhani Express between Delhi & Mumbai from 16th October, 2017. Flexi Fare shall not be applicable in this train. The train will have two halts in Gujarat- Vadodara and Surat.

With the introduction of new Rajdhani Express, the travel time will be reduced from the existing time of about 15 hrs. 50 minute to 13 hours 55 minutes i.e a saving of around 2 hours in journey time. The new service is planned to be commenced as a tri-weekly special service with only one rake and shall provide faster rail connectivity between Delhi and Mumbai.

This train will have stoppages at Kota, Vadodara and Surat stations only. Flexi Fare shall not be levied on booking of the ticket in this train. Fare for this train in 2nd AC & 3rd AC will be around 19% cheaper than the maximum flexi fare of corresponding classes of existing Mumbai Rajdhani.

The catering services in this train will be optional and the passengers shall have the choice to opt out of catering services.

Train number no. 1615 w2ill leave from Hazrat Nizamuddin every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 16.15 and will reach Bandra Terminus next day at 6.00 am next morning. While train no.1605 will leave Bandra Terminus every Thursday, Saturday and Monday at 16.05 and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 6.10 am next day.

The special Rajdhain Express train will comprise of one first AC, two 2AC and twelve 3ACs and one pantry car. This train will be introduced on experimental basis for three months from Oct 16, 2017 to Jan 16, 2018 to gauge the response of the travelling public to a concept of flat increase in fare against existing flexi-fare, all berths being available for booking on the date of opening of ARP, facility for optional catering and early arrival into Mumbai/Delhi before rush hours.

