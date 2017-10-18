Special show to mark the 25th anniversary of Akshardham

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

On the occasion of 25th Anniversary the Swaminarayan Akshardham at Gandhinagar has created a special video show depiciting the history of the mandir.

The ‘Akshardham Sanatanam Show: An Immersive Experience’ has been created for the first time. Using video mapping projection onto the grand pinkstone main mandir and screens the show captivatingly depicts the 25-year history of Akshardham, its impact, contributions and message. The show is for 15 minutes.

Visitors can daily watch this show free of charge between 6.30 to 9.00 p.m. The show was inaugurated by senior BAPS sant Ishwarcharan Swami.

The show has been created in three months by 30 BAPS volunteers and sadhus. It uses 12 video projectors, 600 lights, soundscape and pyrotechnics. It features creative choreography of Akshardham mandir’s architecture with graphics, animations, video mapping and other advanced effects to provide a breathtaking experience.

Please note that the Akshardham complex is normally closed every Monday. However, it will remain open on Monday, 23 October 2017. On this day, visitors will also be able to view the show between 6.30 and 9.00 p.m.

The Akshardham complex will be closed on 30 October, 1 November and 2 November, a statement by mandir said.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle