Special superfast train between Mumbai and Delhi on Christmas

To meet the travel demand during Christmas Western Railway will run AC Superfast Bi- weekly special train between Mumbai Central & New Delhi. This train will run on special fare with special charges.

Train No. 09005 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Bi-Weekly AC Superfast Special train will depart from Mumbai Central at 16.00 hrs on Friday & Sunday and will reach New Delhi at 07.55 hrs the next day. This train will run on 22nd December & 24th December, 2017.

Similarly, Train No. 09006 New Delhi – Mumbai Central Bi-Weekly AC Superfast Special train will depart from New Delhi at 14.50 hrs on Saturday & Monday and will arrive Mumbai Central at 06.55 hrs the next day. This train will run on 23rd December & 25th December, 2017.

The train has AC II Tier, AC III Tier & Pantry car. The train will halt only at Vadodara and Kota stations.

Booking for Train nos.09005 will open from 23rd November at all Passenger Reservation Centre and IRCTC website.

