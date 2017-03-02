Special ward in VS hospital for board exams stress cases

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

For the first time civic V S hospital will have a special ward to deal with board exams stress cases. The hospital has also started a helpline number to counsel students facing problems.

Mayor Gautam Shah who is also chairman of V S hospital management committee said that a team of doctors under the guidance of head of psychiatry department Dr. Nimesh Parikh will guide students and their parents. He said that students and their parents can avail the facility of the special OPD ward all days except Sundays between 12 noon to 1 pm.

The helpline number will operate 24 hours where students can get tele counseling. The number is 7567463199.

