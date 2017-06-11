Speedo launches its store in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The world’s leading swimwear brand Speedo launched its first ever stand-alone store in Ahmedabad. The new store promises to entice swimmers with its eclectic collection of advanced swimwear and accessories.

Maana Patel, swimming sensation as well as the first Indian female swimmer to win a gold medal at the Asian Age Group Championships in Bangkok at the age of 15, was present to inaugurate the store. Maana hails from Ahmedabad and has been called the ‘OVERALL BEST SWIMMER’ in her age group from India having won 80 State, 72 National and 18 international medals.

Maana met customers at the new store, helped them find the perfect swimsuits & swim-gear and guided them on the importance of choosing the right swimsuits to maximize the effectiveness of their swim.

Committed to providing the best products to the ever-growing swim fitness community, the outlet on C.G. Road, Ahmedabad will house Speedo’s range of cutting-edge competitive swimwear and equipment and a collection of stylish and modern designs meant exclusively for the recreational, everyday swimmer, claims the company.

Speedo has over 14 stores across India including the new one in Gujarat.

