Sports championship at Navy School Porbandar

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

INS Sardar Patel is operational logistics support establishment of Indian Navy located at the outskirts of Porbandar in Gujarat. This establishment also houses a Navy Children School which provides quality education to wards of naval personnel as well as civilian fraternity of Porbandar. The Navy Children School (NCS), Porbandar was set up from academic year 2016-17 & it commenced functioning upto class VII from academic year 2017-18.

As part of the second anniversary celebrations of its establishment, the Navy Children School, Porbandar organized their 1 st Inter School Football Championship on 08 Feb 18. The event was successfully organized with contribution of more than 150 Students participating from six schools namely- Cham Memorial School, Godhaniya English Medium School, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Navy Children School, St Mary’s School and Yagyavalkya English Medium School.

The championship was conducted under two categories separately for boys and girls. The teams competed in the championship on a knock-out basis. The Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Finals were conducted on the same day and trophies were given away to Runners-Up and Winners teams. Under Girls category, Yagyavalkya English Medium School was declared Runners-Up and Navy Children School was declared as Winners.

Under Boys category, St Mary’s School was declared Runners-Up and Kendriya Vidyalaya School was declared as winners. All winners and participants were awarded certificates as a token of appreciation and participation.

The 1 st Inter School Athletics Championship was organized on 12 Feb 18. More than 250 students from eleven schools of Porbandar participated in the Athletics Championship. The championship was conducted separately for boys and girls in Under11 and Under-14 categories. A total of ten events namely – long jump, standing broad jump, Javelin Throw, Discus Throw, Shotput, 50m Run, 100m Run, 200m, 400m Run and 4 x 100 Relay Race were organized. Every individual was given a chance to participate in a maximum of three events. All winners were awarded with Gold, Silver and Bronze medals for each event. All the participants were also awarded certificates as a token of appreciation.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle