SRP deployed at theatres in Gujarat for ‘Padmavat’ release

In view of violent protests against screening of film ‘Padmavat’ the state police has taken a tough stand and warned protestors that cases of culpable homicide would be filed against those indulging in violence. Meanwhile, police will provide security to all theaters which will release the film on Jan.25 after Supreme Court clearance.

Ahmedabad police commissioner said that SRP protection would be provided at multiplexes where the film would be released. He said that 10 multiplexes are ready to release the film. They are Big Cinema, Cinepolic, PVR, Drive-in, K Sera Sera, Mukta, Cinemax, Rajhans and City Gold Bopal. Accordingly one SRP platoon along with one PSI has been deployed at each of the theatre.

Mobile vans have also been deployed in various areas of the city and any person indulging in violence would be arrested, CP said. Violent protests have erupted in the state after SC directive to release the film. Kshtariyas under the banner of KArni Sena and Mahakaal Sena are protesting for last four days torching ST buses and bringing traffic on national highways to standstill.

State ST withdrew its services in many parts of the state. More than 500 bus trips to North Gujarat remained cancelled on Monday also putting passengers in problem.

Now VHP has also joined the bandwagon and president Pravin Togadia on Monday said that VHP will protest against the film all over the country. He said that the film had hurt sentiments of Rajput community and it should not be screened.

