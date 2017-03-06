SSC-HSC exams in Gujarat to begin from March 15



Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Class X and XII board exams in Gujarat will begin from March 15. A total of 17,59,225 students will appear for the exams, Gujarat Higher Secondary and Secondary Board release said.

The board has made elaborate arrangements for smooth and peaceful conduct of exams. A total of 11,02,625 students will take class X exam. For class XII there are 5,14,965 students in general stream while 1,41,503 in science stream. 132 students will give semester 2 exams which will begin from April 6.

There are 1507 examination centres and CCTVs have been put at all centres. This year also 178 prisoners will sit in the board exams. Of these 143 will appear in class X exams while 35 in class XII. Arrangements have been made in jail premises for these students.

The board has started a toll free helpline number for any queries relating to exams. The number is 1800 233 5500 which will also guide students and give them tips to combat stress.

State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasma held a meeting with the board officials on Monday to review the security and other arrangements for the board exams.

